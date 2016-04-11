Mild and wet Tuesday on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Warmer weather will continue across the region as showers and storms move in on Tuesday.



Tonight will see skies turning mostly cloudy as a storm system starts to move closer to the Carolinas. Mild weather ahead of this system will keep nighttime temperatures much warmer than what we've seen recently with readings d ropping into the upper 50s

inland and lower 60s along the Grand Strand.



Tuesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies. By the late morning through midday, showers will start to move in. Rain chances will be highest in the afternoon and evening when some heavier showers and even a thunderstorm or two will be possible. Despite

the clouds and rain, temperatures will remain mild, climbing into the lower 70s.



Rain will start to taper off on Tuesday night, but clouds will linger. In fact, mostly cloudy skies will tough to get rid of through the end of the week. Cooler weather will accompany the mostly cloudy skies from Wednesday through Friday with daytime temperatures

in the 60s. Just a stray shower or two will be possible Thursday near the beaches.



