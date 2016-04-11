Myrtle Beach man allegedly found with 180 bindles of heroin - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man allegedly found with 180 bindles of heroin

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Raymond Cliffton Bird (Source: Brunswick County Detention Center) Raymond Cliffton Bird (Source: Brunswick County Detention Center)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested by Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly being found with around 180 bindles of heroin.

Raymond Cliffton Bird, 71, was arrested on Friday on charges of: trafficking in opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine; carrying a concealed gun; and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place that was used concealing a controlled substance, according to information from the Brunswick County Detention Center.

According to Emily Flax, spokeswoman for the BCSO, Bird was arrested Friday during a traffic stop at U.S. 17 and Thomasboro Road in Calabash. It was in his Ford truck that law enforcement allegedly found the nearly 180 bindles of heroin.

A search warrant was reportedly conducted at his home and a nearby storage facility in South Carolina by the Horry County Drug Enforcement Unit. Approximately 25 grams of raw heroin and $18,000 in cash were allegedly seized as well, according to Flax.

Bird has additional pending charges in South Carolina. He remains incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, Flax said.

