UPDATE: Florence police identify armed robbery suspect

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Jamieson Michael McEarl (Source: Florence Police Department)
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a woman while armed with a box cutter last week.

According to Maj. Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department, the incident happened April 6 around 6 p.m., at the Rite Aid Pharmacy located in the 200 block of West Pine Street.

The suspect has been identified as Jamieson Michael McEarl, who has outstanding warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Raines.

During the alleged armed robbery, the woman was getting out of her car when she was approached by the suspect carrying the box cutter and demanding money, Raines said.

The suspect snatched then snatched the woman’s purse, according to Raines. She reportedly screamed for help and another man took off after the perpetrator.

Raines said the purse was recovered, but money and other belongings were taken from it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at (843) 665-3191.

