Teen charged in connection to Myrtle Beach motel shooting, armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 19-year old man was arrested after a shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 3.

Rasheem Amos was charged in connection to the case six days later.

Amos is being held at J Reuben Long Detention Center under $65,000 bond for charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery with a deadly weapon, among others.

Police reports say the victim was making a phone call in the stairwell of the Seaside Motel when someone came up to him and pointed a gun at him, demanding money.

The victim told police he gave the person $60 and was then shot in the hand.

The victim said he didn't know the shooter.

