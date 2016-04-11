Man tells police: 'If you are going to shoot me, you are going to have to shoot me in the back'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man in Horry County was charged with pointing and presenting a gun after an incident involving his neighbors.

Police reports say John Hamilton pointed a gun at the people living next door to him off Gladiola Court on April 9, just after midnight.

When police arrived on scene, they reported that Hamilton "came storming to the door." When Hamilton was asked to show his hands to officers, he refused and reportedly told police, "If you are going to shoot me, you are going to have to shoot me in the back."

Hamilton rushed back inside his home, while police worked to come up with a plan to safely get him out of the house.

In the meantime, Hamilton called 911 and was patched through to an officer on scene. Hamilton reportedly told the officer over the phone that he was going to come out with his hands up and would cooperate.

Hamilton told officers his neighbors had been disturbing him for the past two days, knocking on his door, scratching at his window, and trying to get inside his home.

"The arrestee stated in excited utterance that on this date and time that he had gotten fed [up] with his neighbors trying to get into this home and so he came outside with his five shooter .22 caliber Dillinger gun and pointed it at the complaint's [sic], chasing them back into their residence," reports said.

The victims reportedly caught the interaction on video using their cell phones.

They told police their neighbor began shouting at them for no apparent reason and accused them of being bad neighbors.

"The video showed the arrestee exiting his residence and stepping onto the breezeway in front of his door. In the arrestee's right hand was an object, which appeared to be a handgun," reports said.

Hamilton, 67, faces two charges of pointing and presenting firearms at a person. He's since been released from J Reuben Long Detention Center.

