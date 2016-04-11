Emergency weather transmitter damaged; Horry County urges citize - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Emergency weather transmitter damaged; Horry County urges citizens to sign up for CodeRED

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A NOAA Weather Transmitter that serves the Grand Strand area was damaged by wind, and as a result, some people may not receive emergency weather broadcasts until it can be replaced.

The National Weather Service notified Horry County that the NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter located in Aynor suffered wind damage, and the transmitter’s signal has been significantly decreased, according to a news release from the county. Some people may not be able to receive emergency broadcasts until the transmitter is replaced sometime in the next six months.

County officials urge Horry County residents to sign up for the CodeRED emergency notification system, which can deliver emergency telephone notifications, and has a severe weather notification app. It is a geographically-targeting severe weather system that will alert resident moments after a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued.

To sign up, head to http://horrycounty.org, click on “Departments” then find a link to CodeRed on the Fire Rescue, Public Information, and Sheriff’s Office pages.

Those without internet access can sign up for CodeRED by phone; details from the county are below:

Those without internet access may call the Horry County Public Information Office at (843) 915-5390, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to give their information over the phone to be added to the CodeRED® system. Required information includes first and last name, street address (physical address, no P.O. Boxes), city, state, zip code, primary phone number and additional phone numbers are optional. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

