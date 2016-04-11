2 men shot in Dillon County Sunday night, authorities confirm

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were shot Sunday night on Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, and at this time, no arrests have been made.

Deputies were dispatched at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday after the two men were shot on Smitty Road near Freddie Loop, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with DCSO.

Arnette said the staff at McLeod Health called him about a gunshot victim seeking treatment. While deputies were there, a second gunshot victim came to the hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been made, Arnette said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call DCSO at 843-841-3721.

