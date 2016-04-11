Duplin named official wine of Monday after the Masters

At the Duplin Winery tent at the Dye Course in North Myrtle Beach, there will be wine samples and a putting competition to win prizes. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Duplin Winery was named the official wine of Monday After the Masters. This is the first year for the winery to hold this honor.

At the Duplin Winery tent at the Dye Course in North Myrtle Beach, there will be wine samples and a putting competition to win prizes. The most popular wine samples will be the new red and white sangria.

"We are a family-owned business,” said Jonathan Fussell, the co-owner of Duplin Winery. “And we have hired a lot of folks from this area to come work with us. We just want to give back to those families that have already given back so much to us."

Fussell said they are excited to be a part of the great event and great cause.

"All the money is going back to charities to support education and the families here in South Carolina. Being new to this area and being able to give back – this is what we're about,” said Fussell.

There are dozens of other sponsors, tents, food, and entertainment that spectators can enjoy at the Monday After the Masters. All the money raised goes to the Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation.

