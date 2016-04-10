Man air-lifted after driving into pine tree in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – One man was injured in Laurinburg Saturday night after his vehicle ran off the road and struck a pine tree, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was alone in a vehicle traveling north on Crestline Road when he traveled off the road to the right and struck a pine tree, according to Trooper Maynor with NCHP. Maynor said alcohol was apparently a factor in the accident, and they are still awaiting results from the hospital.

The man was trapped in the car for about an hour before being air-lifted to a nearby hospital, Mayor said. The driver was talking at the scene, and Maynor believes the injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

