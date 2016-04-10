Marion Rural fire chief injured at large brushfire Saturday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion Rural fire chief injured at large brushfire Saturday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Firefighters on the scene of the Marion County fire. (Source: Facebook)
The aftermath of the brush fire. (Source: Facebook)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The chief of the Marion Rural Fire Department was injured after falling off a tanker while crews were working to extinguish a large brush fire with three involved structures on Saturday, according to officials with the department.

The fire broke out off Robin Road, near North 501 Business. Seven Marion Rural fire crews responded to the fire, along with assistance from other fire departments, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Chief 1 of the Marion Rural Fire Department was filling a parked tanker at the brushfire Saturday afternoon when he fell off of it, another post states. The chief was in the ICU at a nearby hospital on Saturday, and was released Sunday after both CT scans came back normal.

“He is ready to come home and says he needs to be ready for more fires tomorrow!!!” the post states. “A little hardheaded!!!!!?#‎73andstillpullinglines!”

WMBF news has reached out to the department for an update.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

