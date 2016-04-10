Marion Rural fire chief injured at large brushfire Saturday

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The chief of the Marion Rural Fire Department was injured after falling off a tanker while crews were working to extinguish a large brush fire with three involved structures on Saturday, according to officials with the department.

The fire broke out off Robin Road, near North 501 Business. Seven Marion Rural fire crews responded to the fire, along with assistance from other fire departments, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Chief 1 of the Marion Rural Fire Department was filling a parked tanker at the brushfire Saturday afternoon when he fell off of it, another post states. The chief was in the ICU at a nearby hospital on Saturday, and was released Sunday after both CT scans came back normal.

“He is ready to come home and says he needs to be ready for more fires tomorrow!!!” the post states. “A little hardheaded!!!!!?#‎73andstillpullinglines!”

WMBF news has reached out to the department for an update.

