Dye Course in North Myrtle Beach prepares for Monday After the Masters

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is buzzing about the Monday after the Masters tournament. With celebrities and touring pros in the Grand Strand Monday, the golf capital of the world is once again in the national spotlight.

Event staff and volunteers at the Dye Course at Barefoot are working extra hard to get the golf course ready for the main event. They're making sure the tents are up, and chairs are out, and the greens are set to go for the sold-out crowd.

"We'll have anywhere from six to eight thousand people here walking the fairways and enjoying the festivities, so it's a lot of preparation going into it a couple days before," said Dye Course Head Gold Pro Jeff Diehl.

It all started as a small get-together to raise money for charity. And thanks to the commitment of the American rock band featuring Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish, the MAM has generated millions of dollars for charity.

“The Hootie Foundation will distribute it accordingly to what Darius would like and it does stay in the state and the local communities, so that's one of the things that we are really proud of," Diehl said.

We caught up with former NFL player Sterling Sharpe, who says he tries to make it a habit to come out to the event every year.

“I’ve only missed one year here and one year in Columbia and I’ve made all the rest,” Sharpe said. “It’s a good time, you get the chance to see some old friends, make new ones,” said Sharpe.

This event is now it's one of the top Pro-AMs in the country, which shines a huge light on the Grand Strand. While visitors will be storming in for just the day, organizers hope this event will reel them in for vacation at another time of the year.

“As long as it’s sunny and we get a chance to get all eighteen in, sign some autographs, take some pictures, kiss some babies, like I said, it’s a good time,” Sharpe said.

To get full updates on everything that will go on Monday, tune in Monday starting bright and early.

