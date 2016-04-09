Child drowns in lazy river at Myrtle Beach Sheraton Hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities say a 7-year old child drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel Saturday night.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said London Adams was recovered from the lazy river at the Sheraton Broadway Plantation off Robert Grissom Parkway just after 7:30 p.m.

Adams was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center ER and later died.

Adams was from the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.