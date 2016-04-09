Florence man takes off during a traffic safety checkpoint - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man takes off during a traffic safety checkpoint

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old man who fled from a traffic safety checkpoint on Freedom Boulevard in Florence County on Friday.  

Deputies said Orlando Carter made an erratic, improper turn in an attempt to evade the checkpoint by the 12th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. He nearly struck a deputy in the process of fleeing from the scene at a high rate of speed, the release stated. Carter then led deputies on a chase, which ended on South Irby Street when Carter fled on foot into a wooded area.

A short time later, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Canine Tracking Team along with FSCO Aviation Unit were able to track Carter.

Carter is charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension, according to FCSO records. He remains at the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

