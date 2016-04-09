11th Annual International Film Festival returning to Myrtle Beac - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

11th Annual International Film Festival returning to Myrtle Beach

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Myrtle Beach Film Festival Source: Myrtle Beach Film Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Filmmakers are returning to Myrtle Beach to present their films and world premieres at the International Film Festival, which will take place April 20 through April 23 at Carmike Cinema 17, Broadway at the Beach.

The Myrtle Beach International Film Festival has been selected as the recipient of Movie Maker Magazine’s List of Top 25 Film Festivals for filmmakers to submit their work, according to the Myrtle Beach Local Government Page.

All-access passes are $50 per person and individual tickets are $10 per person for each two-hour block of time.

For tickets, visit www.myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com or call 843-497-0220.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    •   
