Hartsville Police conduct special operation to impact violence

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Hartsville Police Department, with assistance from Darlington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a special operation Friday, April 8 in efforts to combat violence involving firearms in the city.

As a result, two firearms were taken off the street and officers made 5 arrests. The charges are listed as: unlawful carrying of a pistol, public disorderly conduct, simple possession of marijuana, public drunkenness, and wanted by Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on violence involving firearms, you may contact Police Department’s Detective Detention at 843-383-3029.

