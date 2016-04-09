Armed robbery suspect wanted by MBPD identified and captured

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Department said a man involved in an armed robbery and aggravated assault case which occurred Friday has been identified and captured.

Randall McDougal Cameron III, 29, has been charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department's website.

The alleged victim was walking down Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach on Friday night when she was picked up by the suspect, according to the arrest report. He reportedly drove her to the Sea Mist parking garage, where he is said to have pulled a box cutter and ordered the woman to give him everything in her pockets.

A struggle began and the suspect allegedly cut the victim with the box cutter and ran over her while driving off, the report stated. He reportedly took two cellphones from her.

The report stated the victim denied emergency medical services for her injuries.

Myrtle Beach Police posted images of the man and a white Ford truck he was driving on Saturday, asking for the public's help in identifying him. On Monday morning, the department posted to Facebook that he had been identified and captured.

