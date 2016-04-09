Traffic backed up by wreck with injuries on Robert Grissom Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A wreck on Robert Grissom Parkway is blocking the road.

Injuries were reported. Horry County Fire Rescue Captain John Fowler said one person was trapped inside the vehicle after it overturned.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with only one vehicle involved.

No word yet on how serious the person's injuries were. We are still working to get that information.

