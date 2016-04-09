Marion County man charged with murder after admitting to shootin - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion County man charged with murder after admitting to shooting wife, officials say

MARION, SC (WMBF) - One woman is dead from a shotgun wound to the chest from a shooting Friday night in Marion County, and her husband was arrested after admitting to the shooting, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and investigators responded to the 1400 block of Grassy Court, near Marion, to find 59-year-old Gale Davis dead with a shotgun wound to her chest, the release states. At first, Davis' common law husband, 47-year-old Todd White, told authorities that he went to the restroom and heard a shot. After being interviewed, he admitted to the crime and showed officers where the gun was that he threw over a fence, the release states.

White has a lengthy record of criminal domestic violence. White is charged with murder and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office.

White arraignment will be on April 11, the release states.

