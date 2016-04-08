Kenyan teen throws out first pitch following life-saving leg surgery in Myrtle Beach

A Kenyan teen threw out the first pitch at a Carolina Forest baseball game following life-saving leg surgery. (Source: Bobby Coles)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A teen from Africa who was flown to Myrtle Beach in November for a life-saving leg surgery found himself on the pitcher’s mound Friday night.

The Coles family of Myrtle Beach opened their hearts to Brayen after their son met the 17-year-old while on a mission trip with Touching Lives Ministry.

Because of a lack of clean water and proper medication, an injury on Brayen's leg when he was just 2 years old turned into a devastating wound.

The Coles, along with a group of supporters, worked to get Brayen to the Grand Strand for the life-saving surgery.

On Friday night, five months after the surgery, Brayen threw out the first pitch at the Carolina Forest High School baseball game.

His host parents said Brayen is now almost fluent in English, and he's made great progress. However, he still has a long road to recovery.

