Vehicle chase in Florence County ends with one arrest

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken into custody late Friday night in Florence following a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement.

According to Maj. Michael Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Circuit Law Enforcement Network was conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Freedom Blvd when a vehicle approached the checkpoint and suddenly made a dangerous turn in an attempt to evade the law enforcement.

Deputies were led on a chase with the suspect, It ended on South Irby Street when the vehicle crashed and the driver fled on foot, Nunn said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later by Florence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracking team, according to Nunn. The team was assisted by the department’s Raptor one helicopter.

Nunn said the suspect’s name and specific charges are not known at this time. No one was injured in the chase.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.