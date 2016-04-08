Vehicle chase in Florence County ends with one arrest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Vehicle chase in Florence County ends with one arrest

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken into custody late Friday night in Florence following a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement.

According to Maj. Michael Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Circuit Law Enforcement Network was conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Freedom Blvd when a vehicle approached the checkpoint and suddenly made a dangerous turn in an attempt to evade the law enforcement.

Deputies were led on a chase with the suspect, It ended on South Irby Street when the vehicle crashed and the driver fled on foot, Nunn said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later by Florence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracking team, according to Nunn. The team was assisted by the department’s Raptor one helicopter.

Nunn said the suspect’s name and specific charges are not known at this time. No one was injured in the chase.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

  FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

