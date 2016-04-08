Spring clean your kid's diet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Getting your kids to eat healthy can be a huge challenge. But, just like you tend to rid your house of the unwanted during spring cleaning, now is a good time to get rid of the junk food.

In this “Fit Family Friday”, Jennifer Stradtman, a trained chef and owner of Boom Boom Wine Room showed me some tricks, including fun fruit skewers.

"This is something you can do with kids that are great because you know kids love to eat things that are sweet and you know this obviously a great use of fruit," Stradtman said. "But, what's fun about this is usually they get one thing but this way they get more than one thing at a time, so you can kind of make some fresh fruit skewers for them and they will have a good time eating it."

Stradtman also suggests a fruit pizza. “We've got a couple of ingredients: some honey, you've got your oats, you've got a little almond flour, and some cinnamon, and you kind of just put that together, cook it in the oven, and you might want to leave it in a little bit, to get it a little hard, so it will stay together,” she said, adding that the topping is just light cool whip with a light Jell-O pudding, and whatever fruit your kids would like.

“They can have fun with it," she said.

Stradtman runs a kids cooking class every other month, as well as a summer camp aimed at teaching kids the basics about nutrition and healthy cooking. “Typically from age eight to fifteen is ideal.” she said. Her summer camp, starts in June.

Fun Fruit Skewers

5 large organic strawberries, halved

1/4 cantaloupe, cut into balls or cubes

2 bananas, peeled and cut into chunks

1 organic apple, cut into chunks

Thread the strawberries, cantaloupe, banana and apple pieces alternately onto skewers, placing at least 2 pieces of fruit on each skewer. Serve with or without a fruit dip of your choice.

Healthy Fruit Pizza

Crust Ingredients:

1 1/2 Cups of gluten-free old fashioned oats

1/3 Cup of Almond Flour

3 Tablespoons of Honey

3 Ripe, Mashed Bananas

Fruit Dip:

1 (32 ounce) container Low-Fat Organic Vanilla Yogurt

1 (8 ounce) container Lite Whipped Topping

1 (3.4 ounce) box dry instant vanilla pudding mix

Organic Fruit:

Strawberries

Blueberries

Raspberries

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.