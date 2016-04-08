Conway Police seek second suspect in April 8 shooting

Cornelius Atkinson is still wanted in this case. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Friday, April 8 sent one person to the hospital. Another man is still wanted by police for the shooting.

Conway Police Lt. Selena Small said Saturday, April 9 that Ronnie Atkinson also faces a charge for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Another suspect, 29-year-old Cornelius Atkinson, has not been located and is wanted for attempted murder, according to a April 19 news release from police. Anyone with information about Cornelius Atkinson is asked to call Conway Police at 843-248-1790.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the night of Friday, April 8, in the 1100 block of Grainger Road, Small said.

Small said the victim was located in the parking lot of Friendship Baptist Church. The church, she added, was not where the shooting took place.

Horry County Detention Center records show Ronnie Atkinson was released from jail on Sunday, April 10 on more than $30,000 in bond.

