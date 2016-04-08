On the boat at the Bassmasters Elite Series - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

On the boat at the Bassmasters Elite Series

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Day two of the Bassmasters Elite Series in Winyah Bay wrapped up on Friday, and the field is now cut in half as the best anglers in the world vie for a championship.

“We’re all competitors,” Jacob Powroznik of the Elite Series explained. “We’re all great friends but when it comes to this, we all want to beat each other.”

Powroznik sits in eighth place through two days. Britt Myers is currently in first after a two-day haul of 37 pounds. He is followed in the standings by Kelly Jordon and Brett Hite.

Yet, competing in the Bassmasters series is a labor of love that can test patience. Though it makes everything much more rewarding when it all comes together.

“When it’s seven degrees (and) when you have to get up and go fish? It’s not rewarding then,” Powroznik said. “But there’s nothing like catching a big old bass.”

“There’s a lot of hard work involved,” Hite said. “All these guys are at the top echelon of the sport, and if you’re not working hard to improve, someone else is.”

The anglers have free reign of where they can go, and several decided to go down toward the Cooper River, which is a four-hour round trip, in an eight-hour fishing day. However, that’s where most of the leaders through two days found their success.

Stick with WMBF News for updates on the Bassmasters Elite Series throughout the weekend, and when a winner is crowned on Sunday.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly