Georgetown County inmate dies Friday; no foul play suspected

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No foul play is suspected in the death of a Georgetown County inmate on Friday, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At 7:29 a.m. on Friday, Georgetown County Detention officers responded to an inmate suffering medical distress.

Emergency medical staff arrived and the inmate was transported to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, the release stated.

The inmate become unresponsive at the hospital and could not be revived.

Per protocol, the State Law Enforcement Division was notified and is investigating, according to the release.

The inmate’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

