Changes underway at the Horseshoe on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach

A number of changes have been made at North Myrtle Beach's Horseshoe. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Long-time business owners in North Myrtle Beach are excited about the transformation that has taken place at the Horseshoe.

Roy Baransky opened his family-owned and operated ice cream shop in North Myrtle Beach back in 1997. Over the years, customers said OD Pavilion Ice Cream and Yogurt became a neighborhood go-to.

Baransky, like many other business owners, stuck through some tough times throughout the subsequent years.

For his business, that meant making repairs like putting a new roof on because the old one leaked.



“It was bad. It was every heavy storm they had to close up the streets,” Baransky said



He explained that the city's four-year project included installing a new drainage system, taking power lines underground, upgrading the parking, and ultimately getting people to visit the local businesses and enjoy some live music.

Baransky, for one, appreciated the improvement.

“They say, ‘Ah, wow! After four years, we got it done!’ You know, it takes time. Progress takes time," he said. "But it's a good thing for the whole community here."

The new area is paved and landscaped with palm trees and flowers. It also features brick patios and seating, iron benches and new restrooms.

For Baranksy, he couldn't help but feel this is one of the best changes he's seen and is looking forward to the summer season.

“I've just seen a lot of progress, a lot of progress,” he said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.