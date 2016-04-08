Near-record cold temperatures this weekend

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Near-record cold will set the stage for a frost and freeze across most of the region Saturday night.

Cooler weather will continue to filter into the Carolinas Friday night. By early Saturday, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40s.

Saturday will be a breezy and cool day, with temperatures struggling to reach to near 60 degrees. Winds will gust to 25 to 30 mph at times, adding a chill to the air.

The core of the cold weather will settle in on Saturday night. Areas away from the beaches will drop to around the freezing mark, while regions along and west of Interstate 95 will see temperatures as low as the upper 20s to near 30, with hard freeze likely. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will stay just above freezing, but drop low enough for frost to be likely by early Sunday morning.

Record low temperatures will be in jeopardy. The old record in Florence is 28 degrees. The area's current forecast is 30 degrees. In Myrtle Beach, the old record is 33 degrees, while this weekend's low temperature is forecast at 34 degrees.

Sunday will remain chilly as afternoon temperatures only reach the middle and upper 50s.

A quick warm-up returns next week, with temperatures back into the 60s and 70s.

