Darlington County residents eligible for free emergency notification service

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County residents now have access to a free emergency notification service.

CodeRed will notify residents in the event of an emergency through phone calls, text messages, emails and social media, according to a press release.

Those types of emergency situations include missing children, wildfires, a public health crisis and criminal activity.

According to the release, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to take action and register their cellphones for the service.

To register for the service, click here.

