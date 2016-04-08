Organizers begin setting up for Horry County Fair

Workers have begun preparing for the Horry County Fair. (Source: Amy Lipman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The pieces are starting to come together for the 2016 Horry County Fair.

On Friday, some of the 32 rides for next week’s fair could be seen folded up on truck beds on site at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

"Two weeks ago, they started bringing in the first couple trucks," said Steve Zacharias, coordinator of the Horry County Fair. "I come back in the morning, there's another two or three sitting here."

Carnival workers will begin setting the rides up Monday.

Nick Strates, the lot layout designer for Strates Shows, said four to six workers will put together a single ride.

Before the rides are set up, Strates will complete a layout of the fair by surveying the site.

The extensive preparations are why Zacharias asked Horry County Council to consider allowing exceptions for special events permits to exceed seven days for temporary community events. Council members passed the ordinance in November and Zacharias was able to secure a special events permit for the 10-day event, which runs from April 15 to April 24.

In addition to the rides, the Horry County Fair will feature food vendors, games, concerts, a “Battle of the Bands,” special deals and more.

Huey Lewis and The News, Trace Adkins, Mike Posner, Nash Grier and Friends are all scheduled to perform during the fair.

Myrtle Beach Speedway staff improved the concert venue by creating a backstage section for the artists.

They also paved the VIP Gold Circle section, which will hold 1,000 people.

Free parking will be available on-site as well as at Tanger Outlets. Police officers will direct traffic, Zacharias said.

Strates Shows is looking to hire temporary help. Anyone interested in working can inquire at the site of the fair at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

