Horry County crews battle boat fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency personnel have responded to a boat fire Friday afternoon in Horry County.

According to Capt. John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to 6570 St. Peters Church Road for reports of a boat on fire near a home.

The vessel was fully involved in front of the home when firefighters arrived, according to Fowler.

Crews were working to extinguish the blaze around 3:35 p.m. Friday.

