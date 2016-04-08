Horry County issues burning ban effective immediately

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – On Friday afternoon, Horry County issued a burn ban effective immediately for all unincorporated areas of the county until further notice due to elevated risk of wildfires.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, relative humidity will be around 25 percent, or 30 percent at the coast, with winds of over 20 miles per hour and gusts to 30 miles per hour. Combined with very dry fuels, this creates very dangerous fire conditions from Saturday late morning through the evening.

Horry County has a policy allowing for an outdoor burning ban whenever there is a Red Flag alert, or if weather conditions appear conducive to wildfires, according to a news release from the county. Therefore, outdoor burning will be banned until further notice.

