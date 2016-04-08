Line-up for Carolina Country Music Fest Kick-Off Concert announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Fest has announced the line-up for the Kick-Off Concert being held on the Thursday before the festival begins, and announced that local residents can purchase discounted tickets to the event.

Below is a news release from CCMF organizers with more details:

You are invited to the McDonald’s® Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert Powered by MyrtleBeach.com featuring Gary Allan with special guests Dee Jay Silver, Jordan Rager and David Ray on Thursday, June 9.

Attendees who have purchased General Admission tickets will receive complimentary entry to the McDonald’s® Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert.Patrons who have not purchased a ticket have until Friday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. to purchase General Admission tickets to include the McDonald’s® Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert.

Any General Admission tickets purchased after Friday, April 22 will not include admission to the McDonald’s® Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert.

Single tickets to the McDonald’s® Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert are available to purchase for $29.99 until Friday, April 15 and can be purchased at www.CCMF.com and www.myrtlebeach.com. After April 15, single tickets will be $39.99.

Myrtle Beach residents are eligible for a discounted rate of $19.99 per ticket with an ID as proof of address at any of our partnering locations

The Bowery, 110 9th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577

ART Burger Sushi Bar, 706 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577

8th Avenue Tiki Bar & Grill, 708 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29572

Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29579

The McDonald’s® Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert is the only way to get a sneak peek of the festival and its unbelievable party. Get your tickets as soon as possible and we will see you in June!

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.