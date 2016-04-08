Riverbanks Zoo is expanding

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Riverbanks Zoo is growing. The Associated Press is reporting the second phase of a $36 million dollar expansion at Columbia's popular attraction is now complete and open.

"Waterfall Junction" is a 3-acre children's garden in the zoo's Botanical Garden.

That exhibit includes a 25-foot waterfall, giant tree houses, a vegetable garden and a dig where children can unearth make-believe dinosaur fossils.

The first phase of the zoo expansion opened last year and features a new zoo entrance and gift shop as well as river otter and grizzly bear exhibits.

The final phase is a new sea lion exhibit which is scheduled to open in June.

Copyright 2016 WMBF NEWS. All rights reserved.