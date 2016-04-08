Horry County participates in a survey to evaluate fair housing

In the meantime, a survey has already gone out to all of Horry County, and leaders need you to take a few minutes out of your day to weigh in on what is affecting you. (Source: WMBF News)

This year, the community development grant will offer up to $2.5 million to help lower income areas in the county that are most in need. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - This year, the community development grant will offer up to $2.5 million to help lower income areas in the county that are most in need.

In the meantime, a survey has already gone out to all of Horry County, and leaders need you to take a few minutes out of your day to weigh in on what is affecting you. All of the questions on the survey give you the opportunity to discuss discrimination in your neighborhood. With this survey, organizers want to level the playing field when it comes to housing.

Completing this survey will be the first step the county needs to remove the barriers that keep some neighborhoods from sharing in these equal housing opportunities. One of the neighborhoods on the list to be revitalized is the Racepath community off Robert Grissom Parkway in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County resident Reverend William Gause believes the community’s input is needed to improve the area, but says he refuses to let it slide when told his neighborhood wasn't good enough for a community center.

"In a few more months or so we will see, everybody will see what that plan is, that plan will be unveiled,” said Gause.

The feedback will be summarized to figure out what needs to be done and how to distribute funds.

Reverend Gause says he is looking forward to the day where leaders respond to situations that happen in all neighborhoods.

He says he notices other neighborhoods getting remodeled due to the floods that happened last year, but his neighborhood is still seeing damage."We got a lot of mobile homes that people had for years, and we got homes that literally need upgrading”, said Gause.

The survey is anonymous so there's no need to write your name. The county will use the results of the housing survey to come up with goals and strategies to achieve them in the hopes of improving quality of life in our area.There's no word on when the survey will end, but the county has to summarize all responses and send them out by October 2017.

The survey will be available at www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/housingsurvey.pdf.

Once you’ve filled out the survey, save it as a separate file and e-mail it to the Neighborhood Services Department at neighborhoodservices@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.