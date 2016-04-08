FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers give way to a sunny and COLD weekend

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Colder weather will gradually filter into the region through the weekend resulting the likelihood of another freeze and frost threat. We rebound to normal conditions by early next week.

Today, after a round of a few showers this morning, will be mainly clear with temperatures a tad bit cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 60s. Cooler air begins to funnel in tonight will clear skies and lows falling in the low to mid 40s.

The core of the cold settles in for the weekend. Saturday's highs will be in the low 60s with sunshine. This will be followed by the coldest air that we've seen in a while for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 30s. Inland areas will see a widespread freeze while coastal areas have the potential for seeing frost. This air will be cold enough to cause damage to your spring plants. Sunday afternoon will also be very cool. We will see sunny skies with temperatures only managing to climb into the mid to upper 50s.

By Monday, we rebound into the low to mid 70s. By the middle of next week, temperatures remain near average but we see the threat for an isolated shower move in each day.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein



