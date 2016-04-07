Hartsville robbery suspect charged in connection with fatal traffic crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County robbery suspect who was allegedly behind the wheel of a van that crashed during a chase with law enforcement has been charged in connection with the death of one of the passengers.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd, Jessica Nice, 24, of Hartsville, was arrested April 5 and charged with strong-armed robbery, petty larceny and criminal conspiracy relating to a robbery that reportedly occurred on March 20.

Additionally, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office charged Nice with failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death, two counts of failure to stop for a blue light resulting in great bodily harm and driving under suspension.

The roadway charges stem from a March 21 chase with law enforcement who were trying to stop the suspect on the active strong-armed robbery warrant.

The van Nice was allegedly driving crashed during the chase and resulted in the death of passenger Jennifer Lee Sims, 28. The driver and two other passengers were critically injured in the wreck.

Byrd said the South Carolina Highway Patrol has also charged Nice with reckless homicide with death resulting within three years and involuntary manslaughter. She is currently being held at the Darlington County Detention Center.

