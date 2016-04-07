West Florence Fire’s new rating may help residents' insurance - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

West Florence Fire’s new rating may help residents' insurance

The West Florence Fire District received a lower ISO rating. (Source: WMBF News) The West Florence Fire District received a lower ISO rating. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A lower ISO rating has just been given to the West Florence Fire District.

“In the urban section of our district, we had a reduction in our rating from a four to a three,” said West Florence Fire Capt. Anthony Fox.

The new rating reflects the department’s increased ability to effectively extinguish fires through the use of added fire hydrants and new tanker trucks.

Fox said more man power, trucks and the overall ability to get more resources to homes and industry within the district the West Florence Fire Department serves is the reason for the improved ISO rating. 

“We have increased the staffing of our career members and our volunteers and we are always bringing volunteers,” Fox said.

The department serves Interstate 95, Interstate 20 and the consistently busy S.C. 52, which houses Florence’s hospitality district.

The hope is that as the department continues to add more resources, the insurance rating will continue to improve.

“It is a good thing because we have career members, part-time members and volunteers. What we are trying to do is use or resources in the best way we can,” Fox said.

