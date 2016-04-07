UPDATE: Missing Conway mother and infant daughter found safe

Conway police are looking for a missing mother and daughter. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – According to Conway police, a mother and her infant daughter who were last seen on March 30 have been located.

Both Heather Grace Mabry, 34, and her 14-month-old daughter, Laya Smart, are home safe, a press release stated.

The two had previously been seen last in Conway on March 30.

