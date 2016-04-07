Former middle school football coach faces larceny charge in Flor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Former middle school football coach faces larceny charge in Florence

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Edward Wilson (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Edward Wilson (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The former head football coach at Williams Middle School is now facing petty larceny charges.

According to Florence police, Edward Wilson turned himself in on April 1 after allegedly collecting $400 in fundraiser ticket sales for the middle school’s athletic banquet.

Wilson is accused of using the money for himself instead of turning it into the school in March, police said. A $1,000 recognizance bond was issued, according to officials with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Pam Little-McDaniel, spokeswoman for the Florence One School District, said via email on Thursday that Wilson is no longer employed by the district. However, he is still listed on the Williams Middle School website.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

