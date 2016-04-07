Consider This: #RunForToday!

Today, I have a challenge for you rather than my usual words of wisdom! Our own Marla Branson is running in the Diva’s Half Marathon in North Myrtle Beach next month…and she wants you to run with her.

WMBF News teamed up with The Today Show to get people interested in running. This opportunity is for everyone from the seasoned runner to those who have always thought about it, but just haven’t gotten started yet.

Everyone can run at their own pace and Marla will be with you every step of the way leading up to May 1st giving you tips and encouraging you to push yourself. Plus it’s a great way to exercise and stay healthy.

So, click here right now to sign up. Also, if you’d rather run the 5K….we are giving away entries on our Facebook page. Stay tuned for details on that.

I hope you consider this challenge….and run for today!

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.