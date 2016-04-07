Former Horry County-based Highway Patrol trooper charged with insurance fraud

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Horry County-based trooper for the South Carolina Highway Patrol was arrested and charged with insurance fraud.

Christopher F. Costa, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with presenting a false claim for insurance payment at a value of $10,000 or more. He was released the same day on a $5,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division, Costa reported that his 1997 Mitsubishi had been stolen in January 1999. A report was filed with the Horry County Police Department and Costa received an insurance payment of $20,900.

The car was later found in a lagoon and recovered by Horry County police, the warrant stated.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Costa was a SCHP trooper from March 10, 2002 until March 31, 2016, when he resigned.

