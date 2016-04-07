PETA offers $5K reward in case of Darlington County dog found wi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

PETA offers $5K reward in case of Darlington County dog found with duct tape on head, mouth

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
PETA is offering a $5,000 reward in the case of an abused dog. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) PETA is offering a $5,000 reward in the case of an abused dog. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who duct taped a dog’s mouth shut earlier this week.

On Monday, Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies found the black Great Dane wandering around the 900 block of Rogers Road with her mouth and head wrapped in duct tape, according to a PETA press release.

The dog, now named Aurora, was taken to the county animal shelter for treatment after authorities were able to catch the animal and safely remove the tape.

Veterinarians believed Aurora was taped for up to a day-and-a-half, according to the release. She is being treated for malnourishment, whipworms, heartworms and a foot infection, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The reward offered by PETA is up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501.

Related story:

Dog found with duct tape on head, mouth; Darlington authorities seek owner

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly