PETA offers $5K reward in case of Darlington County dog found with duct tape on head, mouth

PETA is offering a $5,000 reward in the case of an abused dog. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who duct taped a dog’s mouth shut earlier this week.

On Monday, Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies found the black Great Dane wandering around the 900 block of Rogers Road with her mouth and head wrapped in duct tape, according to a PETA press release.

The dog, now named Aurora, was taken to the county animal shelter for treatment after authorities were able to catch the animal and safely remove the tape.

Veterinarians believed Aurora was taped for up to a day-and-a-half, according to the release. She is being treated for malnourishment, whipworms, heartworms and a foot infection, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The reward offered by PETA is up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501.

