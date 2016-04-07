One injured in Dillon shooting on Thursday

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday in the area of West Hudson Street in Dillon.

According to a Dillon Police Department incident report, officers responded to calls of gunshots in the area of West Hudson Street at 11:33 a.m. While en route, police reportedly got a call from the victim, who said he had been shot in his leg.

Police located the victim in a backyard in the 600 block of West Dargan Street, the report stated. He was taken to the McLeod emergency room for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

