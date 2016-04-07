Cyclovia comes back to The Market Common on May 1 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cyclovia comes back to The Market Common on May 1

By Mandy Noell, Reporter
Connect
Portions of several roads in The Market Common will be closed during this fall's Cyclovia event. (Source: Cyclovia Myrtle Beach) Portions of several roads in The Market Common will be closed during this fall's Cyclovia event. (Source: Cyclovia Myrtle Beach)
. -

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cyclovia, the event that encourages people to embrace the great outdoors, is coming back to Myrtle Beach on May 1.

The event will once again be at The Market Common from 1 to 5 p.m. for its second go, but there are some changes organizers made from the first event, which was held in November.

Cyclovia is all about closing streets so that whether person is a cyclist, a runner, a skateboarder, or someone who likes to walk around in the sunshine, they don't have to worry about dodging cars.

The plan for street closures is the biggest difference from the first Cyclovia. Portions of Howard Avenue, Hackler Street, Reed Street, Iris Street and Johnson Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic, according to a press release.

The event will pass by businesses on the side of The Market Common who said they don't typically get to be the center of attention in the area.

"It's a fantastic idea," exclaimed TJ Weeden, owner of The Roasted Bean. "As you know, our side of the neighborhood is a little unknown to people, even to locals. I think once people cross that street, come over for this event, they'll say, 'Oh wow, there's a whole side of Market Common I didn't even see."

Weeden's business is usually closed on Sundays, but is making an exception during Cyclovia to cater to the crowd.

There are townhomes in between the road closures. Organizers said there will be a traffic plan in place for the residents to get to and from their homes.

Home base will still be Valor Park, which is where fitness classes like CrossFit, Zumba, and yoga will be. Vendors who come out will set up throughout the streets in the parking spots to encourage everyone to walk the whole length of the roads.

In addition to the exercise classes and vendors, other events scheduled for this second edition of Cyclovia include: classes on how to hula hoop and spin poi balls; guided bicycle tours of The Market Common area bike paths and mountain bike trails; a one-mile run around The Market Common and a quarter-mile kids' dash around the loop on Howard Avenue; games of pickleball; a geocaching treasure hunt that incorporates GPS devices; and raffle prizes.

Nearly 800 people came to Cyclovia in November. Organizers deemed the first event a success and are expecting even more for this second edition. 

The idea is to hold it twice annually, once in the fall and once in the spring.

There were no complaints from the businesses who said they look forward to being exposed to new customers.

"Businesses out here, we can use that as [an] opportunity to market to people and get new people into our businesses," said Everette Gibson of Strand Styling Studio said.

Organizers are still letting people sign up to get involved as vendors or fitness leaders, and those interested in signing on should email organizers. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly