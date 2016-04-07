Cyclovia comes back to The Market Common on May 1

Portions of several roads in The Market Common will be closed during this fall's Cyclovia event. (Source: Cyclovia Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cyclovia, the event that encourages people to embrace the great outdoors, is coming back to Myrtle Beach on May 1.

The event will once again be at The Market Common from 1 to 5 p.m. for its second go, but there are some changes organizers made from the first event, which was held in November.

Cyclovia is all about closing streets so that whether person is a cyclist, a runner, a skateboarder, or someone who likes to walk around in the sunshine, they don't have to worry about dodging cars.

The plan for street closures is the biggest difference from the first Cyclovia. Portions of Howard Avenue, Hackler Street, Reed Street, Iris Street and Johnson Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic, according to a press release.

The event will pass by businesses on the side of The Market Common who said they don't typically get to be the center of attention in the area.

"It's a fantastic idea," exclaimed TJ Weeden, owner of The Roasted Bean. "As you know, our side of the neighborhood is a little unknown to people, even to locals. I think once people cross that street, come over for this event, they'll say, 'Oh wow, there's a whole side of Market Common I didn't even see."

Weeden's business is usually closed on Sundays, but is making an exception during Cyclovia to cater to the crowd.

There are townhomes in between the road closures. Organizers said there will be a traffic plan in place for the residents to get to and from their homes.

Home base will still be Valor Park, which is where fitness classes like CrossFit, Zumba, and yoga will be. Vendors who come out will set up throughout the streets in the parking spots to encourage everyone to walk the whole length of the roads.

In addition to the exercise classes and vendors, other events scheduled for this second edition of Cyclovia include: classes on how to hula hoop and spin poi balls; guided bicycle tours of The Market Common area bike paths and mountain bike trails; a one-mile run around The Market Common and a quarter-mile kids' dash around the loop on Howard Avenue; games of pickleball; a geocaching treasure hunt that incorporates GPS devices; and raffle prizes.

Nearly 800 people came to Cyclovia in November. Organizers deemed the first event a success and are expecting even more for this second edition.

The idea is to hold it twice annually, once in the fall and once in the spring.

There were no complaints from the businesses who said they look forward to being exposed to new customers.

"Businesses out here, we can use that as [an] opportunity to market to people and get new people into our businesses," said Everette Gibson of Strand Styling Studio said.

Organizers are still letting people sign up to get involved as vendors or fitness leaders, and those interested in signing on should email organizers.

