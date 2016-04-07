Third murder suspect arrested one month after man shot in Horry - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Third murder suspect arrested one month after man shot in Horry County

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
and Josh Roberson, Reporter
Alex Gourdine. (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center) Alex Gourdine. (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)
Left: Jesse Roberts, Right: Tevin Johnson (Source: JRLDC) Left: Jesse Roberts, Right: Tevin Johnson (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A third murder suspect was arrested and jailed one month after the shooting death of a 36-year-old man found murdered at a residence near the U.S. 17 Bypass and Farrow Parkway, according to Horry County police.

Alex Devon Gourdine, 21, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday, April 27, and charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to jail records. He was identified by Horry County Police as a wanted suspect in the shooting on April 8. Two men have already been arrested for the shooting death of a 36-year-old man found murdered at a residence near the U.S. 17 Bypass and Farrow Parkway, according to Horry County police.

Tyrice Smalls was found dead at a home on Gwen Drive on the night of March 27, authorities confirmed. The coroner said Smalls died after being shot multiple times.

Jessie Roberts, 24, was arrested on Monday, April 4 and was charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm. On Thursday, April 7, Tevin Johnson was booked into the Horry County Detention Center and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Roberts was staying at a home in Seagate Village after being taken in by a couple who said they were trying to help Roberts turn his life around. They alleged Roberts had been known to use drugs in the past, but he had been getting better and even started a new job. The couple didn't want to talk on-camera.  

It's still unclear why Smalls was at the home where he was killed. Neighbors said the house had a reputation for drug use and crime. 

Loretta Hall, the victim's mother, said she does want the others responsible brought to justice for her son's death. 

In the end, however, it won't change how she feels.

"No there's still no closure. No closure. To me, even when they find the other two, there's no closure," Hall said. "If they go to jail, what happens? Their parents can visit them, talk to them. I can't talk to my son anymore, and it's very painful as a mother."

On April 4, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Jonquil Place, resulting in the arrest of Roberts, of Myrtle Beach, and led to the discovery of additional leads.

