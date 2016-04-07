Bob Childs elected as Surfside Beach’s next mayor

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Bob Childs has been elected as the new mayor of Surfside Beach after the certification and challenged ballot hearing Thursday morning.

Childs replaces Doug Samples of the mayor of Surfside Beach, and Childs’ term will run from May 10, 2016 to May 12, 2020.

The unofficial results showed an extremely tight race: Childs had 436 votes to Samples’ 430, with 12 write-in ballots. At that time, neither candidate had enough votes to win the majority and win outright. However, at Thursday’s hearing, the write-in ballots were not counted, bringing the total votes cast from 878 to 867. Because Childs had 436 votes, which is more than half of the 867 non-write-in votes cast, he was certified as mayor at Thursday’s hearing.

For the three open council seats in the General Election, there will be a runoff on April 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Mark Johnson, Ron Ott, Mary Beth Mabry and Randle Stevens. The term for these seats is also May 10, 2016 to May 12 2020. There will also be a Special Election Runoff on the same date for the special election to fill an unexpired term ending May 8, 2020, between Vicki W. Blair and Tim Courtney. The vacancy for this seat was created when Town Councilmember Ralph Magliette passed in October 2015.

You must have been registered to vote by March 4 to vote in the runoff, however, you can vote in the runoff even if you did not vote in the General Election.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.