Two wanted for alleged crimes in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It was likely a scary moment for an Horry County man after a gun is allegedly pulled on him; while an Horry County woman says she lives in fear of the man who allegedly attacked her. Those two alleged crimes are why Horry County sheriff's deputies are searching for two men.

Kewon Jones, 19, is wanted for pointing and presenting firearms at a person. The Horry County police report states that on March 30, 2016, Jones got into an argument with the victim over the victim's sister, in the 200 block of Rittenhouse Road in Horry County. The report states Jones pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the victim and said, "Don't run up on me" and "If you do that again, I'll shoot you." Jones' last known address is on Spivey Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Martin Bodger is wanted for 3rd degree domestic violence. The Horry County police report states that on March 28, 2016, police responded to the 3000 block of Beverly Richard Street in Conway for a domestic. When they arrived, the victim told police Bodger had broken her phone and a door and had gotten in her face. A witness told police the victim was cut on her nose but police said they did not see a cut. The victim however tell police she lives in fear of Bodger. His last known address is on Oak Street.

