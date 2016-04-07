Two wanted for alleged crimes in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two wanted for alleged crimes in Horry County

Left: Kewon Jones, Right: Martin Bodger. (Source: HCSO) Left: Kewon Jones, Right: Martin Bodger. (Source: HCSO)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -  It was likely a scary moment for an Horry County man after a gun is allegedly pulled on him; while an Horry County woman says she lives in fear of the man who allegedly attacked her. Those two alleged crimes are why Horry County sheriff's deputies are searching for two men.

Kewon Jones, 19, is wanted for pointing and presenting firearms at a person. The Horry County police report states that on March 30, 2016, Jones got into an argument with the victim over the victim's sister, in the 200 block of Rittenhouse Road in Horry County. The report states Jones pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the victim and said, "Don't run up on me" and "If you do that again, I'll shoot you." Jones' last known address is on Spivey Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Martin Bodger is wanted for 3rd degree domestic violence. The Horry County police report states that on March 28, 2016,  police responded to the 3000 block of Beverly Richard Street in Conway for a domestic. When they arrived, the victim told police Bodger had broken her phone and a door and had gotten in her face. A witness told police the victim was cut on her nose but police said they did not see a cut. The victim however tell police she lives in fear of Bodger. His last known address is on Oak Street.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Special

More Crime on WMBFNews.com

Updated:

Click for more mugshots See "Horry County's Most Wanted" More>>

  • NationalMore>>

  • Medical marijuana push spreads to Utah, Oklahoma

    Medical marijuana push spreads to Utah, Oklahoma

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:30:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:55:07 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). A caregiver shows what a medical marijuana identification card looks like for a caregiver and patient during an open house in Erie, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018, at the region's first medical marijuana disp...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). A caregiver shows what a medical marijuana identification card looks like for a caregiver and patient during an open house in Erie, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018, at the region's first medical marijuana disp...

    If the two measures pass, Utah and Oklahoma will join 30 other states that have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the pro-pot National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws.

    More >>

    If the two measures pass, Utah and Oklahoma will join 30 other states that have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the pro-pot National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws.

    More >>

  • Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:30:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:53:15 GMT
    (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...(South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>

  • Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:50:53 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:52:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly