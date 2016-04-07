FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain early followed by dry conditions lasting through the weekend

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Rain early Thursday will give way to clearing. Temperatures plummet as we head towards the end of the weekend. Temperatures rebound and we stay dry for early next week.

Early morning showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front will move through the area quick. By lunch time, most will be dry. Highs today will top our in the lower to mid 70s. We wake up Friday morning to temperatures on either side of 50.

Friday will be dry but mainly clear and windy. Highs reach into the mid to upper 60s. Winds could gust as high as 30-35mph. This wind is what is going to be pumping in the cold air for the weekend.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s and for afternoon highs we only top out in the upper 50s. The bulk of the cold air settles in Saturday night into Sunday morning. By morning on Sunday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. A frost and freeze is looking more and more likely. Especially inland.

By early next week, we see our temperatures rebound back into the 70s and the chance for a few isolated showers moves back into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday for some.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein

