Mold remediation companies still hard at work 6 months after floods

Many are still battling the effects of severe flooding, six months after water took over roads, yards, and homes across South Carolina.

For most of them, the fight has been to beat the growth of black mold.

It has been constant work for mold remediation companies in Horry County and throughout the state.

With only days until mold spores start growing, companies like Best Breathing, LLC, out of Conway, have been doing all they can to help the hundreds of homeowners who have given them a call.

"Mold is a very serious issue," Gerrid Clark with Best Breathing LLC said. "It causes respiratory disease, different types of illnesses. But the end result, it could kill you."

They're not just working to treat the mold, but also putting in preventive measures for if waters ever rise so high again.

"At the end of the day, this is their life investment, and there's just not enough hours in the day to get everybody done," Gerrid Clark with Best Breathing, LLC said. "The deal is...if the water stays here, it's going to start to cause structural damage...Before you know it, your whole house is pretty much devastated at that point."

Mold remediation companies say their phones have been ringing off the hook since October, and they've had a hard time keeping up with all of the homeowners asking for help.

"Since the flood hit, we haven't had a day off since then," Clark said. " We've been working seven days a week, sometimes working doubles up to 20-22 hours a day."

