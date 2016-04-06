Chez Joey owner surrenders business license - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Chez Joey owner surrenders business license

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Chez Joey's owner surrendered the business license on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News) Chez Joey's owner surrendered the business license on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The owner of Chez Joey Gentlemen’s Club has surrendered his business license to Myrtle Beach officials.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Public Information Office, the owner turned over the license on Tuesday morning. 

A letter dated March 23, 2016 from the city's license official stated the business license was being revoked. One of the reasons listed was Chez Joey, "engaged in an unlawful activity or nuisance related to the business."

Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea said the owner had the option to appeal the decision or surrender the business license following receipt of the letter.

A copy of the letter, provided by Kruea, can be viewed below:

Chez Joey was recently tied to two former employees’ charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Those former employees, along with two other suspects, were arrested last month for allegedly engaging in sex acts with two 4-year-old children.

The victims reportedly revealed to investigators that one of the locations of the sexual assaults was “the dance club,” which was later identified as Chez Joey, the strip club on Seaboard Street.

