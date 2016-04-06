Police seek person who opened fire in Bennettsville neighborhood

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Bennettsville police continue to investigate a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Shady Rest area.

According to Bennettsville Police Lt. Larry Turner, someone opened fire on a car traveling down Second Avenue that had two people inside.

The vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one inside was struck by a bullet, Turner said. A woman in the car did suffer minor injuries from shattered glass, he added.

Another bullet went through a nearby home and struck a cat, according to Turner. The animal was taken to an area veterinarian for treatment.

Turner said there is a person of interest in the case, but no details about the individual are being released at this time.

