Police seek person who opened fire in Bennettsville neighborhood

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Bennettsville police continue to investigate a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Shady Rest area.

According to Bennettsville Police Lt. Larry Turner, someone opened fire on a car traveling down Second Avenue that had two people inside.

The vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one inside was struck by a bullet, Turner said. A woman in the car did suffer minor injuries from shattered glass, he added.

Another bullet went through a nearby home and struck a cat, according to Turner. The animal was taken to an area veterinarian for treatment.

Turner said there is a person of interest in the case, but no details about the individual are being released at this time.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

  FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

